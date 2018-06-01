FBI director speaks at funeral for Atlanta agent in charge

The director of the FBI says the agent who headed the bureau's Atlanta office is "in a better place" following his death from exposure to contaminants years earlier when he responded at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports FBI Director Christopher Wray was among hundreds of mourners Friday at the funeral of David J. LeValley, who had served as special agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta office since November 2016. LeValley died Saturday.
Wray recalled during the funeral that LeValley spent weeks helping at the site of the 2001 terrorist attacked in New Yorks. He said: "It might be that God needed a good man for a tough job and Dave raised his hand once again and said, 'Here I am. Send me.'"
