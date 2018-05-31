Michigan candidates for governor meet for only joint debate

Michigan's major-party gubernatorial candidates met Thursday night for their only joint debate, offering contrasting answers to questions about roads, education and other topics that fell largely along party lines two months before the August primary.
There were few sharp exchanges, by name, in a format that often had two candidates from opposing parties respond to inquiries from the moderators.
Three Democrats — Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayed — criticized term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's record on issues such as the Flint water crisis and the state of public schools, including two who also lamented the influence of corporations on politics before a pro-business crowd at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference. Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley touted economic gains under his watch and plans to boost workforce development, while his GOP rival Attorney General Bill Schuette often focused on his proposals to cut the state income tax and auto insurance rates.
"Fix the damn roads," Whitmer said more than once, saying she has a $3 billion infrastructure plan. She also criticized Schuette for going to court to argue that Detroit schoolchildren have no constitutional right to literacy.
Schuette, meanwhile, said there is no bigger contrast in the race than there is between his vision and the Democrats' views.
"Their answer is more taxes, more rules and more regulations, which is a sequel to the failed governorship of Jennifer Granholm," he said, referencing the Democrat who left office more than seven years ago.
The candidates were all asked about big items such as infrastructure and education. Others questions about the Flint emergency, economic development incentives and twin oil pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac were limited to some candidates.
Comments