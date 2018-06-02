EXCHANGE: LGBTQ advocates hope history taught in classroom

In this May 17, 2018 photo, Louis Peckys, a junior and member of the Genders and Sexuality Alliance at DeKalb High School, in DeKalb, Ill., talks about the possibility of the passage of legislation in Illinois that would mandate adopting a curriculum that would require schools teach more about LGBT history. The legislation, Senate Bill 3249, requires that within public schools, the teaching of the history of the United States will include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the history of the nation and state. (Mark Busch/Daily Chronicle via AP)/Daily Chronicle via AP)