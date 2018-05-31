Fischbach joins Pawlenty campaign as his running mate

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Senate President Michelle Fischbach smiles before convening the Senate in St. Paul, Minn. Fischbach, who was thrust into the lieutenant governor's office following U.S. Sen. Al Franken's resignation moved abruptly Friday, May 25 to resign her state Senate seat and take the oath of office as lieutenant governor, a swift reversal for the longtime Republican senator who had resisted the job and its duties. Fischbach's ascent was automatic after Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton appointed then-Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to U.S. Senate following Franken's resignation. Jim Mone AP Photo