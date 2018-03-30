New Mexico governor spends social fund mainly on food, drink

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez spent $58,268 last year from an unaudited fund for social obligations, mostly on food and drinks.
In response to a public records request, the state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday provided a summary of spending for 2017 from the so-called contingency fund.
Martinez this month signed legislation to provide greater scrutiny of expenditures from the governor's fund — after she leaves office at the end of the year. The second-term Republican cannot run another consecutive term.
Food and drinks accounted for $33,381 in spending, while miscellaneous spending on dignitary visits and gestures of gratitude or condolences accounted for $14,527.
Martinez has defended her handling of the fund, noting that her office publishes quarterly account summaries and spent less than Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson.
