National Politics

New Mexico governor spends social fund mainly on food, drink

By MORGAN LEE Associated Press

March 30, 2018 01:25 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez spent $58,268 last year from an unaudited fund for social obligations, mostly on food and drinks.

In response to a public records request, the state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday provided a summary of spending for 2017 from the so-called contingency fund.

Martinez this month signed legislation to provide greater scrutiny of expenditures from the governor's fund — after she leaves office at the end of the year. The second-term Republican cannot run another consecutive term.

Food and drinks accounted for $33,381 in spending, while miscellaneous spending on dignitary visits and gestures of gratitude or condolences accounted for $14,527.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martinez has defended her handling of the fund, noting that her office publishes quarterly account summaries and spent less than Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson.

  Comments  