The Latest: State senator's husband to plead not guilty

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg speaks to reporters outside his office at the Statehouse to reporters in Boston. The Thursday, March 29, 2018 indictment of Bryon Hefner, Rosenberg's husband, came months after The Boston Globe reported on allegations that Hefner sexually harassed or abused several men, some of whom had business before the Legislature. Bob Salsberg AP Photo