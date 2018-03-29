Police ID man killed in Sioux City industrial accident

Police have identified a worker killed in a northwestern Iowa transportation hub accident.
The Sioux City Journal reports that police say 42-year-old Brian McCormick, of Sioux City, died in the Wednesday accident at Big Soo Terminal.
Big Soo general manager Kevin Knepper says McCormick was a warehouseman and maintenance technician who had been working for Big Soo about eight months. Knepper would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the accident. A news release said the accident involved a "switching operation with train cars," in which McCormick was struck and killed by an unmanned car.
The death remains under investigation.
