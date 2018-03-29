Rauner fetes Vietnam veterans for 'internal strength'

Gov. Bruce Rauner was a teenager at the height of the Vietnam War and knew many friends and relatives who served.
The Republican's memories of the political and emotional wedge the conflict drove into America helped him honor Vietnam veterans Thursday at the University of Illinois at Springfield.
He says "it took an internal strength and belief in our flag to serve then."
Rauner presented lapel pins to dozens of Vietnam-era veterans who served from 1955 to 1975.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs sponsored the event. Director Erica Jeffries is a West Point graduate and Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
She thanked the veterans because the poor treatment many of them received upon returning from the war prompted them to make it much easier for veterans such as she.
