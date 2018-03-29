Claim against incoming senator: Wandering horse caused wreck

An incoming U.S. senator from Mississippi and her husband are facing a lawsuit that claims one of their horses wandered onto a highway and caused a wreck.
The Daily Leader reports Cindy Hyde-Smith and Michael Smith, who are cattle farmers in Brookhaven, deny any negligence.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. sued the couple in March 2016, seeking to recover just over $3,900 that the company paid to one of its customers for damage to a vehicle that hit a horse in 2015.
A December trial is set in Lincoln County Circuit Court.
Never miss a local story.
Hyde-Smith is the Mississippi agriculture commissioner. He was appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant last week to succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who is resigning Sunday because of health concerns. All three are Republicans.
Comments