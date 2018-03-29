Authorities use social media bait to arrest threat suspect

Authorities used bait posted on social media to help capture a man suspected of making a threat involving a potential shooting at a mid-Michigan courthouse.
The Gladwin County sheriff's department says the man made what officials considered credible threats via phone Wednesday after a personal protection order was issued against him. The Gladwin County Courthouse was locked down for several hours afterward.
The Bay City Times reports authorities searched for the 19-year-old and urged him on social media to visit the sheriff's office to make a complaint about his PPO. Sheriff Michael Shea says the man went to the sheriff's office and deputies arrested him before he went inside.
Shea says the man didn't have a gun on him at the time. He's expected to face charges in the threat.
Comments