Pawtucket makes plans for area near proposed ballpark

A proposed new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox does not yet have the full approval of the Rhode Island legislature, but that's not stopping the city from moving forward with plans to develop the area.
WPRI-TV reports that the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency has issued a request for proposals to develop the waterfront area surrounding the site of the proposed park.
New renderings show plans for restaurants, a bike path, riverfront loft spaces, and a pedestrian bridge.
The proposal also includes plans to develop 50,000 square feet of land surrounding the ballpark.
Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien backs the proposed redevelopment.
A plan to provide some state funding for the ballpark was approved by the state Senate in January, but a vote hasn't yet been scheduled in the House.
