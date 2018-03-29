Syracuse police to host civilian police academy

The Syracuse Police Department will host a civilian police academy to educate people about law enforcement.
The Post-Standard reports the department will host the three-day event from April 3 to April 5 at the Public Safety Building. Police say the event is aimed at improving community relations.
Attendees will learn about police authority and use of force. There will also be a discussion about recent police shootings.
The department has invited local leaders, school officials and activists.
