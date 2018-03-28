FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the Republican Party of Iowa's annual Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. Spicer is wading into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race. He will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12, 2018, at the Union Oyster House in Boston.
National Politics

Sean Spicer to help raise funds for Sen. Warren's challenger

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 06:17 PM

BOSTON

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is wading into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.

Spicer will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12 at the Union Oyster House in Boston.

Diehl is among a handful of Republicans challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's up for re-election to another six-year term in November. The Whitman resident served as Donald Trump's campaign co-chairman in Massachusetts during the 2016 presidential election.

Two other Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat Warren: Beth Lindstrom is a Groton resident and one-time aide to ex-Gov. Mitt Romney. John Kingston is a business executive from Winchester.

Warren began the year with more than $14 million in her campaign account, far ahead of her challengers.

Spicer left Trump's White House after a few months.

