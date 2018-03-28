Herbert vetoes 2 bills he says overstep Legislature's power

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has vetoed two bills that would have expanded the Legislature's power but top lawmakers say they may try to override the governor's actions.
Herbert's office announced Tuesday evening that he'd vetoed a bill that would force the legislature to release a legal opinion when they request one. He also vetoed a bill which would allow lawmakers to defend in court lawsuits challenging a state law, a role that currently belongs solely to the attorney general.
The Republican governor told legislators that allowing them to make the legal arguments is "akin to the governor filing his own bills" and oversteps the separations of government power.
Republican Sen. Stuart Adams says it's too early to tell if lawmakers have the votes to override the governor. Two-thirds of the House and Senate must favor an override.
