Funeral services planned next week for Linda Brown

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 03:04 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Funeral services are planned for next week for Linda Brown, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools.

Brown died Sunday at the age of 75.

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel says the first visitation for Brown will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 4 at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Topeka.

The celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. after the visitation at the same location.

Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in an all-white school in Topeka. He later became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation.

