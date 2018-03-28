Physicians say candidate is in good health despite collapse

Physicians for Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton say the Republican gubernatorial candidate is in good health, blaming a recent collapse at a political event on dehydration and his failure to take prescribed anti-seizure medication.
Boughton said he organized Wednesday's news conference with his neurosurgeon and his general physician — complete with images of his brain — to quell concerns he may not be physically fit to be Connecticut's next governor.
Dr. Robert Friedlander, Boughton's neurosurgeon at the University of Pittsburgh who removed a noncancerous tumor from the politician's brain last year, said Boughton's collapse was not a cardiac-related event. One of Boughton's Republican rivals, state representative and Dr. Prasad Srinivasan (srih-NIH'-va-san), attempted to perform CPR on Boughton at the event.
Boughton said he's learned his lesson and will take his medication.
