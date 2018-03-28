Planning board approves hospital's $512 million expansion

The Portland Planning Board has voted unanimously to approve a $512 million expansion for Maine Medical Center's campus in the city.
The project is expected to get underway in May and will require a section of a busy street to close for two months. The project approved Tuesday will relocate the hospital's helipad.
It will also add two new floors to a patient center and three more floors for parking.
The project is the first phase in a reconstruction plan that is expected to continue for the next five years.
Maine Medical Center CEO Richard Petersen says the project will provide "a tremendous benefit to Maine and all who need first-class health care in our community."
