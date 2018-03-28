National Politics

Phoenix police: Suspect hurt in shooting involving officers

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 08:31 AM

PHOENIX

Phoenix police say a suspect is injured and in custody following a shooting involving officers and that the incident occurred as firefighters responded to a house fire.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers were responding to a reported arson early Wednesday morning near North 24th Street and East Osborn Road.

Howard also says no officers were injured.

Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said firefighters arriving at a reported house fire around 5 a.m. encountered a police situation and stopped their response.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional information on circumstances of the incident aren't immediately available.

  Comments  