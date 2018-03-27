Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson won't seek re-election

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson has announced she won't seek re-election this year.
The Seattle Times reports that Nelson sent a Tuesday email blast to her caucus and others in the Senate saying that she had was ready to spend more time with her family after accomplishing several caucus goals during the legislative session that ended March 8.
Nelson, a former banker and environmental activist, was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving in the House for three years. She became leader of the Senate Democratic caucus five years ago, and became majority leader after Democrats regained a one-seat majority following last November's election. With Democratic majorities in the House and Senate for the first time in several years, lawmakers approved a slew of legislation, including bills aimed at reducing gun violence, improving access to voting.
