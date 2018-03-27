Black teens view Parkland gun debate with frustration, hope

In this March 20, 2018 photo, student Imani Holt poses for a photograph in a classroom at Excel Academy in Baltimore. Holt was just 10 when she saw a neighbor getting fatally shot by a triggerman. She was so traumatized by the violence she refused to leave her family's apartment for weeks. She's since seen and heard the horrific aftermath of two more deadly shootings and attends the high school that's lost seven classmates to the daily drip of gun violence. Patrick Semansky AP Photo