State GOP, business lobby dump money in Supreme Court race

FILE - In this June. 1, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge and Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, Rebecca Dallet poses for a photo in Madison, Wis. Dallet's opponent Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock has the Wisconsin Republican Party as his biggest contributor. The candidates filed their final campaign finance reports this week before the April 3 election. The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have been backing Screnock while Dallet has the backing of Democrats. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo