National Politics

Anti-gun graffiti found before Capitol rally investigated

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 10:23 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Anti-gun graffiti spray-painted on sidewalks near Vermont's Statehouse before a rally against gun violence is being investigated as vandalism.

Police say the image — which included the word "STOP" and a depiction of a rifle — was found painted "all over" the paths outside the Statehouse.

Police Chief Matthew Romei says the graffiti was removed before the rally Saturday morning in Montpelier.

A student organizer of the rally, Madison Knoop, told the Burlington Free Press on Monday that her group had nothing to do with the spray paint.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kristen Vrancken, who helped organize the rally, said protesters would have volunteered to clean it up had they been aware of it.

  Comments  