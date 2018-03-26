Election Day voter registration to be in Maryland ballot

Maryland voters will decide in November whether to allow residents to register and vote at their polling places on Election Day.
The Senate voted 33-14 Monday night to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot. The House already has passed it.
A constitutional amendment doesn't need the governor's signature, so it will be on the ballot in November.
More than a dozen states allow Election Day voter registration.
Never miss a local story.
Maryland already allows registering and voting on the same day during early voting.
Comments