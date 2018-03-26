Vermont governor could see gun bills by week's end

The chairman of the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee says he believes two pieces of gun legislation could reach the desk of Republican Gov. Phil Scott by the end of the week.
Democratic Sen. Richard Sears made the comments Monday, a day before the House is expected to give final approval to a package of gun legislation that was given preliminary approval on Friday.
The legislation passed Friday would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity magazines and devices that create rapid fire weapons.
Sears says he believes that legislation should be settled by a House-Senate conference committee.
But he believes the Legislature could give final approval this week to bills that would make it easier to take guns away from people in dangerous situations.
