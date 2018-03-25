National Politics

Police: SC dad withheld hearing aid from 8-year-old daughter

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 11:49 AM

FORT MILL, S.C.

South Carolina police are accusing a father with child deprivation and neglect for withholding his 8-year-old daughter's hearing aid for more than two months.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported that 29-year-old Jerimahah Cory Martin of York was charged along with his girlfriend, 28-year-old Joy Glenn of Rock Hill.

Police say the girl uses hearing aids in both ears, but one was withheld. Police say lacking the second hearing aid risked affecting the girl's speech, awareness as well as her hearing.

Deputies were alerted earlier this month when the girl's biological mother told officers the $1,800 hearing aid was being kept from the child.

