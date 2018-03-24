Baileigh Goodlett, a senior at Bloomington High School South, right, leads the march east on Kirkwood during a local "March for Our Lives" event at the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington, Ind. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Summoned to action by student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across the U.S. to press for gun control.
Baileigh Goodlett, a senior at Bloomington High School South, right, leads the march east on Kirkwood during a local "March for Our Lives" event at the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington, Ind. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Summoned to action by student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across the U.S. to press for gun control. The Herald-Times via AP Chris Howell
National Politics

Indiana students join nationwide anti-gun violence marches

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 03:51 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana high school students protested with signs saying "Protect Kids, Not Guns" as part of the national March for Our Lives event to press for gun control.

Saturday's marches come in the wake of a shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school last month. In Indianapolis, thousands of students and their supporters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse. One speaker, DeAndra Yates, talked about her son being paralyzed after he was struck with a stray bullet when he was 13.

Students at the statehouse held signs saying "Am I Next?" In Bloomington, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse.

The Indiana protesters are among hundreds of thousands who rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

