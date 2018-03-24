Thousands in Illinois join US anti-gun violence marches

Demonstrators Demonstrators walk through on the West Randolph street during a "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Chicago. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo