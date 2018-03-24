National Politics

Birmingham Police officer arrested, released on bond

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 03:21 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A police officer in Birmingham, Alabama, has been arrested on two felony charges.

AL.com reports the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office issued warrants Friday against Officer Tony Noble Williams for first-degree theft of property and ethics law violation. No details of his alleged crimes have been released.

Jail records indicate the crimes happened March 14.

Williams was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 1:26 a.m. Saturday and released at 3:23 a.m. after posting $10,000 bond.

It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

