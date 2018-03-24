U.S. Rep. John Lewis leads a march of thousands through the streets of Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Participants in Atlanta and across the nation rallied against gun violence and in support of stricter gun control.
National Politics

Anti-gun violence protesters flood the streets of Atlanta

By BEN NADLER Associated Press

March 24, 2018 01:57 PM

ATLANTA

Tens of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Atlanta seeking stronger gun-control measures in response to last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Led by students including survivors of the Parkland shooting, protesters waved signs reading "Protect Kids Not Guns" and "Vote Them Out" as they marched to the Georgia Capitol on Saturday.

Prominent civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who joined the march, praised the student-led protest, saying "we are never too young, we are never too old, to march, to speak up."

Lewis, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and several Democratic members of the state legislature joined the "March for Our Lives" protest, one of several anti-gun rallies being held across the U.S. in response to recent mass shootings.

