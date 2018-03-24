Michigan civil rights group calls for cross removal

This March 19, 2018 photo shows a cross on Sackrider Hill in the Waterloo Recreation Area near Grass Lake in Jackson, Mich. A Michigan civil rights organization says a large white cross that’s been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years should be removed because it’s on state-owned land. The Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists has received a complaint from a resident about the cross on Sackrider Hill. The association has requested the state Department of Natural Resources remove the cross since it has clear religious significance. Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP J. Scott Park