Zinke supports restoration of grizzlies in North Cascades

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks in support of the re-introduction of the grizzly bear to the North Cascades in Washington during a news conference Friday, March 23, 2018. Zinke made his announcement at the North Cascades National Park Service Complex Headquarters in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., to a group of local officials and the media. Skagit Valley Herald via AP Scott Terrell