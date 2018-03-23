National Politics

Nature lovers to weigh in on public land fee, group hunts

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 11:36 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Conservation Congress plans to ask attendees at its spring hearings whether lawmakers should charge people to use state land and eliminate group hunting.

The congress asks hearing attendees every year for their positions on current outdoors issues. The answers are advisory only.

This year's questionnaire will ask attendees if legislators should impose a $5 annual fee on state land, fishery, wildlife and natural area users between ages 16 and 64. The congress says the fee could generate more than $3 million to help maintain the properties.

The congress also will ask attendees if the Legislature should end the group hunting law, which allows a member of a hunting party to kill a deer and place another member's tag on it.

The hearings are scheduled for April 9.

