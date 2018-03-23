Protesters march past Sacramento City Hall in a demonstration, Thursday, March 22, 2018, over the shooting death of Stephon Alonzo Clark, Sunday, by two Sacramento Police officers. Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto the nearby freeway Thursday, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!"
National Politics

2 scholars hope new police reform book will 'arm' activists

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

March 23, 2018 10:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Two scholars, including one who led a series of protests against Albuquerque police, have written a guide they hope will "arm activists" to push police reforms.

David Correia and Tyler Wall say their book "The Police: A Field Guide" will provide activists in places like Ferguson, Missouri, and Sacramento, California, the tools to recognize attempts to thwart dramatic change.

They say many police departments mainly protect the wealthy against the poor.

Luis Robles, an Albuquerque attorney who has defended police officers involving in shootings, says he finds it "interesting" the book sees officers as the face of capitalism. He says many officers are union members who make less than $60,000 a year.

Correia is a University of New Mexico professor. Wall is an Eastern Kentucky University professor.

