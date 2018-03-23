2 scholars hope new police reform book will 'arm' activists

Protesters march past Sacramento City Hall in a demonstration, Thursday, March 22, 2018, over the shooting death of Stephon Alonzo Clark, Sunday, by two Sacramento Police officers. Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto the nearby freeway Thursday, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!" Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo