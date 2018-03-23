National Politics

Washington teen pulled from bike by officer awarded $500K

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 09:47 AM

TACOMA, Wash.

A Washington state teenager who was pulled from her bicycle in a mall parking lot and shocked with a stun gun by an off-duty officer working security has been awarded $500,000 in federal court.

The jury awarded Monique Tillman on Thursday after she sued Officer Jared Williams and the city of Tacoma over the May 2014 encounter that was caught on surveillance video.

Her brother Eric Branch was awarded $50,000.

Attorney Rick Friedman told The News Tribune that it was important for Tillman and Branch to "stand up for their civil rights and not take this lying down," but they're now ready to move forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tacoma city officials did not immediately return the newspaper's call and email requesting comment.

A Tacoma police spokeswoman says Williams remains employed with the department.

  Comments  