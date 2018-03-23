National Politics

Senate passes bill to make increase availability of naloxone

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 09:30 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Maine Senate has voted unanimously to increase availability of the anti-overdose drug naloxone in pharmacies.

About two years ago, the Legislature passed a bill that temporarily allowed pharmacists to prescribe naloxone over-the-counter to those suffering from addiction. WMTW-TV reports the bill passed this week would remove the "sunset provision" from the previous bill and would make the legislation permanent.

Repbulican Gov. Paul LePage has 10 days to sign the bill.

Democratic Sen. Ben Chipman, of Portland, says he's really happy Democrats and Republicans could come together to pass this legislation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  