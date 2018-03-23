National Politics

Woman arrested after cocaine found hidden in SUV gas tank

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 01:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have arrested a Tucson woman on suspicion of trying to smuggle some $691,000 worth of cocaine into the United States hidden in her SUV's fuel tank.

The agency said Thursday that the 39-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a police dog detected a smell in the vehicle and the woman was instructed to undergo further inspection at the Nogales port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials say the multiple packages of cocaine discovered inside the tank collectively weigh nearly 61 pounds (about 27 kilograms).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  