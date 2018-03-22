Democrats banking on suburban discontent in 2018

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, center, celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa. Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat to Lamb on Wednesday, March 21, in a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, more than a week after the end of a remarkable race that has shaken GOP confidence ahead of the November midterm elections. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo