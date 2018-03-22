National Politics

Man barricades himself inside home on Army installation

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 06:33 PM

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.

A man has barricaded himself inside a home on a U.S. Army installation in Maryland for more than 10 hours.

News outlets cite a release from Aberdeen Proving Ground that says the post's emergency dispatch received a call from a concerned relative around 8 a.m. Thursday regarding an individual who locked himself inside the home. APG spokesman David Patterson says the man was alone in the home.

As a precautionary measure, area residents have been provided an alternate location to go to until the situation is resolved. Authorities said in an update around 5:30 p.m. that the man remained inside the home.

APG is a research and development, testing and evaluation facility for weapons and equipment. The relationship between APG and the man hasn't been reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  