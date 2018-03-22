Milwaukee residents sentenced for interstate prostitution

Two Milwaukee residents have been sentenced to federal prison for transporting another woman to eastern Nebraska for prostitution.
A federal judge in Omaha on Thursday sentenced 32-year-old Brandon Carr to 27 months and 25-year-old Tiera Rowsey-Harris to 13 months.
Prosecutors say an FBI task force conducting an undercover prostitution sting determined that in June, Carr and Rowsey-Harris transported a woman from Milwaukee to Omaha for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.
Carr and Rowsey-Harris must serve three years and two years, respectively, of supervised release following their prison terms.
