Kansas Senate votes to allow self-service beer taps

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 05:19 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansans are closer to being allowed to be their own bartenders after the state Senate passed a bill that would legalize self-service beer taps for bars and clubs.

The vote Thursday was 37-3 and sent the bill to the House.

Kansas is among a handful of states where self-service beer taps are not legal.

Critics worry that legalizing them would make it harder to prevent underage drinking or keep customers from becoming drunk.

Kansas Licensed Beverage Association representative Philip Bradley wasn't opposed to the idea but said for monitoring customers, a real-life bartender is hard to beat.

Missouri bar owner Zach Campbell has such taps in his establishment and said customers must check in with a bartender periodically.

He says having self-service taps is "almost like a beer buffet."

