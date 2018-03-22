Confusion, relief, anger in 911 calls during missile scare

The Honolulu Police Department is releasing a sampling of 911 calls made after a cellphone and broadcast alert mistakenly warned of a ballistic missile headed to Hawaii.
The department says its emergency line received 2,000 calls on January 13 in the 38 minutes after 8:07 a.m. when a state worker sent the alert in error. The department Wednesday released a representative sample of 24 of those calls at the request of media organizations.
Most callers sounded confused and then relieved to hear there was no danger. Those who called before dispatchers were notified about the mistake were told to tune in to television and radio. Some callers were outraged. "Who in the world would do such a thing?" one caller asked.
The worker who sent the alert has been fired.
Comments