Lawmakers say more time needed on marijuana bill

New Hampshire lawmakers have referred a bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana to further study.
The House gave preliminary approval to the bill earlier this year. It would allow adults to possess up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana and to cultivate it in limited qualities.
It was then sent to the House Ways and Means Committee, which felt that more time was needed to discuss ways to raise revenue to properly oversee the legalization of homegrown marijuana plants, marijuana-infused products, and the legalization of possession.
The House voted 153-135 to on Thursday to study the bill further.
