How lawmakers voted on using tax records to check Medicaid

The House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday backed a bill that would require tax data be used to cross-check Medicaid eligibility and allow auditors to access the income tax data to do its own verification. The measure was advanced with an 8-3 vote:
Voting for the bill (8):
Reps. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall; Charles "Bubba" Chaney, R-Rayville; Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville; Dodie Horton, R-Haughton; Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs; Jerome "Dee" Richard, No Party-Thibodaux; Joseph Stagni, R-Kenner; and Committee Chairman Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe.
___
Voting against the bill (3):
Reps. Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe; Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe; and Robert Johnson, D-Marksville.
