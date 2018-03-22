Herbert awaits school safety report, unsure on extra session

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he isn't sure yet whether he'll be calling lawmakers into a special session this year to address gun violence and school shootings as some lawmakers have suggested.
Herbert said at his monthly televised news conference at KUED Thursday that he wouldn't plan to call a special session unless there's consensus on ideas that are "not just a feel good thing " but will make concrete improvements.
The Republican governor says he's expecting a report back by the end of the month from his education adviser, who has been speaking to schools about safety in the wake of a February shooting at a Florida high school.
He said education officials are looking at how they can control entrances to schools and it's possible that Utah schools may start installing metal detectors.
