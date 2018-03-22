Census: Twin Cities see significant population growth

Demographers estimate the Twin Cities' population growth according to the U.S. Census Bureau last year was the area's largest year-over-year growth in recent history.
The metro area grew by 43,000 residents in 2017, the Star Tribune reported . The Twin Cities have overall gained 250,000 residents since 2010, bringing the total population to just over 3.6 million and making the area the 16th largest metro in the U.S. The Census Bureau considers the Twin Cities metro area to extend to the 16 counties surrounding the central cities.
Last year's increase was the metro area's largest since at least 2000, said demographer William Frey.
Another demographer, Matt Lewis with the Brookings Institution, said 2016 was the best year for new professionals coming to the region since 2007. Lewis tracks people over age 23 with at least an associate degree who move to the area.
"When we're looking at professionals in the workforce, something happened where our performance notably jumped in 2016 — and that trend looks like it's continuing," Lewis said.
The increase in migration is positive for the local economy, since the natural growth rate hasn't increased because births are relatively flat and existing residents are dying in higher numbers, said demographer Susan Brower.
"The supply of workers isn't coming as much from internal growth as it has been in the past because of those things," she said. "And going forward we would expect that that outsized opportunity and relatively slow growth in the labor force would create a pull, so that people would hear about the great jobs we have here and the opportunities."
The limited data suggests that older people are also moving to the area, said Jack DeWaard, a University of Minnesota sociology professor.
"People are getting older and deciding to go back and be near family," he said.
