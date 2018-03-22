Video to be released of Elgin police-involved fatal shooting

Elgin police say they will release video showing the officer-involved fatal shooting of a woman armed with a knife along an interstate outside Chicago.
Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said Wednesday evening that more than 30 hours of video from police body cameras would be released Thursday along with an 18-minute summary video. The video is to show the shooting and events leading to it and include footage from various police camera angles.
Police have said the officer fired at 34-year-old Decynthia S. Clements of Elgin after an hour-long standoff on March 12. Swoboda says her family and community leaders will have a chance to view the video before it is released publicly.
Illinois State Police are investigating. There have been calls for an outside group to investigate from activists, residents and a city council member.
