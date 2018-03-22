In this March 11, 2018 photo, flowers are displayed for a candlelight vigil for Greggory Casillas at the Pomona Police Department in Pomona, Calif. A man suspected of shooting two California police officers, killing Casillas, was arrested Saturday after barricading himself in an apartment and holding a SWAT team at bay, authorities said.
In this March 11, 2018 photo, flowers are displayed for a candlelight vigil for Greggory Casillas at the Pomona Police Department in Pomona, Calif. A man suspected of shooting two California police officers, killing Casillas, was arrested Saturday after barricading himself in an apartment and holding a SWAT team at bay, authorities said. Los Angeles Daily News via AP Cindy Yamanaka
In this March 11, 2018 photo, flowers are displayed for a candlelight vigil for Greggory Casillas at the Pomona Police Department in Pomona, Calif. A man suspected of shooting two California police officers, killing Casillas, was arrested Saturday after barricading himself in an apartment and holding a SWAT team at bay, authorities said. Los Angeles Daily News via AP Cindy Yamanaka

National Politics

California governor to attend funeral of fallen officer

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 02:02 AM

POMONA, Calif.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is planning to attend the memorial service of a rookie police officer fatally shot in the face when a suspect fired on him through a door in Pomona.

The service for Officer Greggory Casillas will be held Thursday morning at a Pomona church.

The 30-year-old Casillas is survived by his wife and two children and had worked for Pomona police just six months when he was killed March 9.

Prosecutors say Isaias De Jesus Valencia fled from police and barricaded himself in an apartment building before opening fire. A second officer also was shot in the face but survived.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Valencia is charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, among others.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

  Comments  