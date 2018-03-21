Karen Spilka says she has backing to be next Senate leader

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts Senate Ways and Means Chair Karen Spilka, center, speaks at the Statehouse, in Boston, surrounded by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, left, Gov. Charlie Baker, second from left, state Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, second from right, and state Attorney General Maura Healey, right. Spilka said Wednesday, March 21, 2018, she had secured commitments from enough of her colleagues to become the next president of the Massachusetts Senate. Steven Senne, File AP Photo