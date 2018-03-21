Indiana justices to rule on lawyer in death penalty case

The Indiana Supreme Court will consider an appeal that challenges a ruling to remove a defense attorney from a death penalty case.
The Journal Gazette reports that Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull removed defense attorney Nikos Nakos from 22-year-old Marcus Dansby's death penalty case in January, citing his lack of training in such cases.
Dansby is charged in the deaths of 37-year-old Consuela Arrington; 18-year-old Traeven Harris; and 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington. Prosecutors filed four murder charges because Arrington, Danby's former girlfriend, was 8 ½ months pregnant.
Public defenders assigned to Dansby's case after the removal filed paperwork in February seeking an appeal. Gull certified the request Tuesday. It now goes to state Supreme Court justices for consideration.
Other actions in the case are halted until a decision is reached by the high court.
