Louisiana House eyes hazing after death of Georgia student

Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver sit in a House committee room behind a photo of their son, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, a Louisiana State University freshman who died with a blood-alcohol content six times higher than the legal limit for driving in what authorities say was a hazing incident, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. The Gruvers spoke to the House criminal justice committee in support of a bill to toughen Louisiana's hazing laws. Melinda Deslatte AP Photo